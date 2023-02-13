It has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous start to the work week as afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the mid to low 60s areawide under crystal clear skies. This evening looks as though it will be just as nice as temperatures gradually dwindle from 51° around 7 o’clock down to 45° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will gradually fall back down into the mid to upper 30s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we will bottom out at 37° in Evansville early Tuesday morning.
Strong winds, rain, warmth and a Severe weather threat
Cloud cover is expected to settle back into the Tri-State overnight, setting the stage gloomier, windier and eventually rainier Valentine's Day ahead. While temperatures are still expected to be quite mild for our Tuesday (we will reach 66° in Evansville), wind gusts will top out near 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Windy Advisory for Tuesday morning. Scattered rain showers are also expected to roll into the Tri-State come tomorrow afternoon and early evening thanks to a passing cold front. Don’t expect the passing front however, to drop temperatures throughout the region all that much - overnight lows will only fall as low as 50° near the Ohio River.
Expect a high temperature near 71° in Evansville come Wednesday! If the forecast holds, our midweek would mark our warmest afternoon in just over three months - the last time we saw a day that warm was on November 10th! Warm as it will be, we are still anticipating some strong winds that afternoon - peak wind gusts are still expected to reach up to 30 mph at times that day. Additionally, we are keeping a very close eye on Thursday morning as a threat for strong to potentially Severe storms may reach the Tri-State ahead of another passing low pressure system. As of right now, it looks like the greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will occur between 12AM and 12PM Thursday morning.
