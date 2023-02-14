TODAY: It has been a nice start to the morning with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are cool, but it's dry. Changes will arrive this afternoon. Winds out of the south will increase along with rain chances. It may be a damp afternoon and evening for those Valentine's Day plans. Highs will stay comfortable in the mid 60s.
Strong winds, showers, and mild temperatures for Valentine's Day
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today