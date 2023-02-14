 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Strong winds, showers, and mild temperatures for Valentine's Day

  • 0
Rain Chances and Wind Returns
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It has been a nice start to the morning with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are cool, but it's dry. Changes will arrive this afternoon. Winds out of the south will increase along with rain chances. It may be a damp afternoon and evening for those Valentine's Day plans. Highs will stay comfortable in the mid 60s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you