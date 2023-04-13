Stuck in repeat; Thursday brings sunshine and warming temperatures

TODAY: It's been a beautiful stretch of warmth and sunshine this week. Your Thursday will feature temperatures climbing into the 80s. Most of the day will be sunny but the afternoon is expected to be increasing cloud cover.
REST OF THE WEEK: We're watching a disturbance around the Gulf of Mexico that will move north. Spotty showers are expected to increase on Friday with highs still reaching the mid to upper 70s. Better rain and storm chances will push through Saturday night and into Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.