 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Stuck in repeat; Thursday brings sunshine and warming temperatures

  • 0
Hot & Sunny Thursday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's been a beautiful stretch of warmth and sunshine this week. Your Thursday will feature temperatures climbing into the 80s. Most of the day will be sunny but the afternoon is expected to be increasing cloud cover.

REST OF THE WEEK: We're watching a disturbance around the Gulf of Mexico that will move north. Spotty showers are expected to increase on Friday with highs still reaching the mid to upper 70s. Better rain and storm chances will push through Saturday night and into Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you