Summer Curtain Call

Summer is poised to make a late September return. The heat and humidity will return with some intensity this week.
Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 89, but we will start talking about the heat index again. The heat index will be between 90 to 95 degrees.
Before we get to the heat there is a very slight chance of a shower or thundershower in our northern viewing areas Sunday night into Monday morning. After that the heat is on.
Monday highs will be back in the middle 90's as well as Tuesday highs in the middle 90's. But by Wednesday some of the tri-state will be nearing 98 degrees for a high temperature. The heat index each day will be 100+. So caution in outdoor activities will need to be encourage and remain hydrated.
In addition, check on pets and the elderly as this late summer heat will be back for a portion of the week.
A dry cold front will sweep through the area late Wednesday and cool things off to the lower 80's and mid 70's by Friday.