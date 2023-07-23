Summer heat and humidity to return in the new week

TONIGHT:
67 & MOSTLY CLEAR
We'll see clear conditions continuing through the evening even though we have a few chances for some rain showers through the overnight. Maybe some light showers in the morning are possible tomorrow but overall a sunny and warmer start to the day is expected.
TOMORROW:
92 & SUNNY
Tomorrow we'll be noticing that humidity creeping up along with those temperatures. Monday will be the return of those true summerlike conditions returning, and it'll only get worse from here. Don't expect much relief from the winds either as winds look to remain calm and out of the south.
TUESDAY:
70 / 92 & PARTLY SUNNY
Tuesday some increased cloud cover should help shield us more from those sun rays beaming down on us. But with as humid as it will be, still expect to break a sweat even sitting in the shade.
Winds will continue to be light so don't expect it to feel all that refreshing.
WEDNESDAY:
74 / 93 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Wednesday, the temperatures will remain about the same, but one thing will be working in our favor. The winds will become a little gustier which should provide some relief from the sultry conditions.
REST OF WEEK:
WARMER & MORE HUMID
Thursday and beyond, temperatures will begin warming up from the low 90s to a hot mid to upper 90s. This on top of unbearable humidity means we could be seeing heat index values closer to 100° by the end of the week.
If you're wanting relief from the heat, the good news is is that after the next seven days, it does look like we may return to more seasonable conditions as temperatures slide back a few degrees.
