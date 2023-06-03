 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today,
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Summer heat sticks around for the remainder of the weekend

Gunnar Consol
Today was a hot one, there's no doubt about it. The one thing I'm appreciative with the weather today was that even though it was hot, at least the humidity was acceptable. It was a dry heat, and knowing the Tri-State, humidity could've been much worse today. Which is good because it's the first weekend of the "summer season" and at least it didn't feel like the heart of summer with the heat AND humidity. 

The heat will continue for a few days but at least in the next few we'll see more comfortable conditions. 

TONIGHT:
68 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight we'll see very mild conditions with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. This will keep things comfortable but not necessarily cool. The comfortable-ness will only be due to the fact that humidity is low enough to be tolerable. With mild conditions and clear skies,  tonight will be a great opportunity for stargazing tonight. 

TOMORROW:
89 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCES FOR SHOWERS
Tomorrow will still be hot and sunny, but one thing will help make it feel a bit more tolerable. That is increased clouds and rain chances later in the afternoon. These clouds and showers have the potential to keep things from getting to hot like they did today with highs in the low-to-mid 90s across the Tri-State. Shower chances are minimal and will be small in coverage and duration so don't expect a wet afternoon tomorrow. 

START OF WEEK:
60s / 90s & MOSTLY SUNNY 
The heat that we'll continue to feel through the weekend will continue into the beginning of next week, but at least the heat will be tapering off just a little bit. 

MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK:
50s/ 80s & MOSTLY SUNNY
Finally, by the midweek, high pressure will keep the heat in check and pump some milder and more comfortable air into the Tri-State. This means humidity will continue to be comfortable, but also the heat will not be as extreme. We'll actually manage to experience some seasonable to below-average conditions by Wednesday and beyond –at least into the weekend.

