Summer heat sticks around for the remainder of the weekend

Today was a hot one, there's no doubt about it. The one thing I'm appreciative with the weather today was that even though it was hot, at least the humidity was acceptable. It was a dry heat, and knowing the Tri-State, humidity could've been much worse today. Which is good because it's the first weekend of the "summer season" and at least it didn't feel like the heart of summer with the heat AND humidity.
The heat will continue for a few days but at least in the next few we'll see more comfortable conditions.
TONIGHT:
68 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight we'll see very mild conditions with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. This will keep things comfortable but not necessarily cool. The comfortable-ness will only be due to the fact that humidity is low enough to be tolerable. With mild conditions and clear skies, tonight will be a great opportunity for stargazing tonight.
TOMORROW:
89 & MOSTLY SUNNY W/ CHANCES FOR SHOWERS
Tomorrow will still be hot and sunny, but one thing will help make it feel a bit more tolerable. That is increased clouds and rain chances later in the afternoon. These clouds and showers have the potential to keep things from getting to hot like they did today with highs in the low-to-mid 90s across the Tri-State. Shower chances are minimal and will be small in coverage and duration so don't expect a wet afternoon tomorrow.
START OF WEEK:
60s / 90s & MOSTLY SUNNY
The heat that we'll continue to feel through the weekend will continue into the beginning of next week, but at least the heat will be tapering off just a little bit.
MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK:
50s/ 80s & MOSTLY SUNNY
Finally, by the midweek, high pressure will keep the heat in check and pump some milder and more comfortable air into the Tri-State. This means humidity will continue to be comfortable, but also the heat will not be as extreme. We'll actually manage to experience some seasonable to below-average conditions by Wednesday and beyond –at least into the weekend.
