Summer is here for the weekend

Today: It started out warmer today around 67 degrees this morning. As we continue through the day temperatures will rise rapidly. By those afternoon hours we will see temperatures top out around 92 degrees. Make sure to have the shades and A/C going in the car today, because the humidity will keep it sticky and muggy out there. As we head into the evening temperatures will drop into a refreshing 67 degrees.
Weekend: The sun will continue to shine down on the Tri-State area, and the heat will come back with it. Our weekend looks to be a hot one as temperatures will rise into the mid 90s. If you're going to be swimming this weekend, make sure to use sunscreen and take shade and water breaks. If you have any exercise or hard work to do outside, you might want to hold off until the evening. The sun will set, and temperatures will gradually drop to more comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s.
Start of the work week: Monday looks to stay warm with temperatures hanging around in those low 90s. As for Tuesday and Wednesday we finally find some relief with a small "cooldown" temperature topping out in the low to mid 80s. It will still be warm, but it will definitely feel cooler, especially with those lows only reaching the mid 50s overnight.