Summer-Like Heat Inches Closer

Today's shower and storm threat has all but concluded across the Tri-State; while we may see a few light sporadic showers linger through the evening, conditions overnight tonight and early tomorrow look as though they will be dry. After only reaching a high temperature of 65° earlier on today, the mercury will dwindle to 54° early Saturday morning in Evansville. Despite a breezy northerly wind and gradually decreasing cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to reach into the upper 60s and low 70s for many of us tomorrow; we'll hit a high temperature of 69° in Evansville.
Mother's Day looks absolutely beautiful! Mostly sunny skies paired with a pleasant southeasterly wind will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we will have a high temperature of 73° in Evansville as we celebrate Mom. While Sunday looks as though it will be comfortable, the real warm-up won't occur until early next week...
We will kick off our next work week under mainly clear skies with an afternoon high temperature near 84° in Evansville. The combination of a breezy southerly wind and an ample supply of sunshine will drive temperatures to their highest point since April 23rd. That's nothing though; by Tuesday, temperatures will have surged into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Tri-State. Our anticipated high temperature of 89° would represent our warmest in nearly 8 months! The surge in temperatures however won't stop there - Mother Nature will up the ante next Wednesday with the forecasted high temperature of 90° in Evansville. If that holds, Wednesday would be the River City's hottest in 8 and a half months! The last time we saw temperatures at or above 90° in Evansville was on the afternoon of August 29th of last year!