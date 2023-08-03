Summer-like heat returns Friday

To call the previous 24 hours damp would be a vast understatement - estimated rainfall totals throughout the Tri-State over the last day range from 0.50” to 9.50” and everywhere in between; while downtown Evansville received nearly 2.5” of estimated rainfall, northern Wayne county in southeastern Illinois saw nearly 10”! Fortunately, the rain chances have subsided for the time being, allowing drier and quieter conditions to settle back into the Lower Ohio Valley. Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle from the mid to low 80s around dinner time to 76° by 10PM, before the mercury dips to 69° by daybreak on Friday.
A few of us may wake up to some isolated and sporadic rain showers Friday morning - temperatures are expected to gradually climb back into the mid to low 80s during the late morning and early afternoon - it’s around that stretch that the last of the rainfall will exit the Tri-State and drier conditions will resume their dominance over the region. The drier weather paired with partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to surge back into the upper 80s throughout the Tri-State; expect an afternoon high temperature of 89° in Evansville. Unfortunately the massive amount of humidity lingering throughout the region will make tomorrow’s anticipated high temperature of 89° feel more like 96° at times.