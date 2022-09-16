Following a week of cooler-than-average temperatures, the mercury again climbed higher for our Friday; we topped out at 85° in Evansville earlier today. Despite the added warmth, conditions this evening are still expected to be quite pleasant throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After seeing temperatures fall to 81° by 7 o’clock, temperatures will then dip to 73° at 10 PM before tumbling to 64° early Saturday morning. With tomorrow morning's anticipated low remaining at or above 60°, Saturday will snap our streak of five straight mornings of 59° or less.
Summer-like weekend ahead
The mild start to our Saturday is expected to give way to our warmest afternoon in two weeks - expect an afternoon high temperature near 88° in the River City on Saturday. Even though temperatures are expected to climb even higher as we kick off the weekend ahead, the amount of humidity in the atmosphere will remain relatively low, meaning our Saturday (though toasty) will be fairly comfortable. Saturday evening looks gorgeous; expect temperatures in the mid to low 80s around dinnertime tomorrow.
Sunday may bring about not only more heat, but also additional humidity as well. Higher pressure camped out over the southeastern United States will finally begin to supply the region with some Gulf humidity. While our “feels like” temperatures won’t climb all that much higher than our anticipated high of 91° on Sunday, the effects of the added humidity will be greater come Monday and Tuesday. The latest model data suggests that afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s those two days paired with dew point values near 70° could make it feel as hot as 100°!
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device