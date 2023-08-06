Sunday Evening Threat

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN...SOUTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH...SOUTHERN POSEY...HENDERSON...NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...CENTRAL UNION AND NORTH CENTRAL WEBSTER COUNTIES... At 137 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Equality to near Corydon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Henderson, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center, Uniontown, Corydon, Robards, Waverly and Old Shawneetown. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 136 and 148. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH