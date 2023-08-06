Sunday Evening Threat

Today: Our day started off calm, and we heated up into the afternoon hours. Our high for today was 87°, while the humidity made it feel more like 93°. Scattered clouds filled the skies today, and those shaded moments from the sun felt refreshing. As we start making our way into the evening hours, the severe threat ramps up. A Tornado Watch will remain in effect for the northern, and northwestern parts of the Tri-State until 10PM. We can expect storms to punch through our area between 8PM and 1AM. Have a way to receive warnings this evening, as all threats of severe weather are possible. ( Tornadoes, Hail, Wind ) These storms will be riding a cold front as it pushes through, and that will bring temperatures down to the upper 60s.
Monday-Tuesday: As you get ready to start your work week, don't expect things to be as warm over the next couple days. Temperatures will be below average as Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 80°. The evening hours of Monday will stay dry, but the low temperatures might feel a little chilly in the low 60s. Tuesday looks to be a nice day. We will see a lot of sun with a few clouds, and the temperatures hovering around 85°. Heading into the overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer, as they will be hanging around the mid 60s. A pop up shower or two is possible throughout the overnight.
Mid Week: Wednesday will bring back our next chance for showers and storms, and some could even be strong to severe. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s, but dropping quickly as the storms move through the area. Some storms could linger into the overnight hours, even possibly impacting that commute to work Thursday morning. Things will clear up Thursday afternoon leading to a comfortable day in the mid 80s.