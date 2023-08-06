 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN...SOUTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH...SOUTHERN
POSEY...HENDERSON...NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...CENTRAL UNION AND NORTH
CENTRAL WEBSTER COUNTIES...

At 137 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Equality to near Corydon, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Henderson, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center, Uniontown,
Corydon, Robards, Waverly and Old Shawneetown.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 136 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 598 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Sunday Evening Threat

Sunday Severe Threat 08.06.23

Today: Our day started off calm, and we heated up into the afternoon hours. Our high for today was 87°, while the humidity made it feel more like 93°. Scattered clouds filled the skies today, and those shaded moments from the sun felt refreshing. As we start making our way into the evening hours, the severe threat ramps up. A Tornado Watch will remain in effect for the northern, and northwestern parts of the Tri-State until 10PM. We can expect storms to punch through our area between 8PM and 1AM. Have a way to receive warnings this evening, as all threats of severe weather are possible. ( Tornadoes, Hail, Wind ) These storms will be riding a cold front as it pushes through, and that will bring temperatures down to the upper 60s.

Monday-Tuesday: As you get ready to start your work week, don't expect things to be as warm over the next couple days. Temperatures will be below average as Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 80°. The evening hours of Monday will stay dry, but the low temperatures might feel a little chilly in the low 60s. Tuesday looks to be a nice day. We will see a lot of sun with a few clouds, and the temperatures hovering around 85°. Heading into the overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer, as they will be hanging around the mid 60s. A pop up shower or two is possible throughout the overnight.

Mid Week: Wednesday will bring back our next chance for showers and storms, and some could even be strong to severe. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s, but dropping quickly as the storms move through the area. Some storms could linger into the overnight hours, even possibly impacting that commute to work Thursday morning. Things will clear up Thursday afternoon leading to a comfortable day in the mid 80s.

