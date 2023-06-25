Sunday storms continue through evening and bring about early-week heat relief

We've had a very active afternoon weather-wise already and we will continue to see a few pop-up thunderstorms that could be severe as we head through evening.
The good news is that tornado watches are beginning to expire early but we have just been issued a severe thunderstorm watch that is valid until 1AM. So while the threat for tornadoes is ramping down, just keep in mind we could continue to deal with some severe weather through the evening until things quiet down tonight.
TONIGHT:
67 & CLEARING SKIES
Most of us will see dry and quiet conditions through the remainder of the evening but the all-clear won't be until around 10PM-12AM tonight.
This is when the last of the storms is expected to pass through and then cooler and more comfortable air will filter in.
TOMORROW:
88 & MOSTLY SUNNY
So while not cool by any means, at least the humidity won't be as high and temperatures won't be soaring into the upper 90s like they did today. So with that being said, and the fact we won't have severe weather tomorrow means that we will be seeing a much more pleasant afternoon tomorrow.
TUESDAY:
66 / 89 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Warm and dry conditions will continue into Tuesday. By as we approach the Independence Day weekend temperatures will begin to steadily climb.
MIDWEEK:
We'll see steadily warming conditions through the week where by Friday we could see temperatures as high as 99° which feels-like temperatures much greater than that.