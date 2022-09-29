Sunny and a touch warmer for our Thursday

Wow. What a day yesterday. I was glued to the screen tracking Hurricane Ian and checking in on family and friends. My parents fared well in Citrus County. Kings Bay –the large bay at the center of my hometown– actually drained in the same fashion Tampa Bay drained yesterday due to really strong offshore winds which blew the water away from the land (think of it as "reverse storm" surge).
I have a friend from high school in Port Charlotte who experienced the eye and landfall of Hurricane Ian, and a close friend from college in Daytona Beach whose car is currently taking on water as the storm begins impacting the Atlantic Coast.
Here in the Tri-State, conditions remain cool but a warmup is on the way in the next few days.
TODAY: 72 (Mostly Sunny)
The theme for today is that it will still be chilly, but at any given point during the day it will be just a few degrees warmer than that point yesterday. We have a warm up on the way, and it begins today but it won't be that noticeable. Just enjoy the cool, dry, and sunny weather. It'll be nice out there!
TONIGHT: 45 (Mostly Clear)
Yet another cool overnight in the 40s is in store tonight so get those bonfires set and enjoy. Mostly clear conditions without too much wind will make tonight very enjoyable.
FRIDAY: 76 (Sunny)
Friday is looking beautiful. It'll be even warmer tomorrow and perfect conditions for the downtown Evansville Wine Walk taking place tomorrow.
THIS WEEKEND: upper 40s & low 50s / upper 70s (Sunny but becoming Cloudier)
Some clouds will be moving into the area and despite the shade, temperatures will be a bump warmer as they sit in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Partly Cloudy)
As we approach Fall Festival week, weather conditions are going to be nice. Not as fall-like but still seasonable and not too cool or too hot. Plus cloudier conditions will likely bring more enjoyable conditions as you won't have to worry about being blinded by the sun or breaking a sweat.