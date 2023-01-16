Sunny and breezy Tuesday followed by more rain

While isolated rain showers will remain a possibility this evening, dryer conditions are expected to arrive by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to linger in the mid 50s for much of the evening ahead, but the mercury will dip toward the mid 40s by dawn on Tuesday. Expect a morning low temperature near 45° under partly cloudy skies early tomorrow.
Our partly cloudy conditions early tomorrow morning will give way to mostly sunny and even sunny skies by the late morning and early afternoon. With the added sunshine in mind, temperatures are expected to gradually climb back into the mid and upper 50s for many of us; some of us may even reach 60° tomorrow afternoon. Expect an afternoon high temperature in Evansville of 58° under mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, our above average temperatures will be accompanied by a breezy westerly wind gusting as high as 20 mph at times tomorrow. Despite the sunshine and the added warmth, you may still want to have a jacket handy tomorrow.
Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be primarily clear as temperatures swindle from 56° around our evening commute to 46° by 10 o’clock. Overnight low temperature for fall back down toward the mid 40s. Wednesday will bring about yet another round of rainfall. A core of low pressure passing through the Midwest will push rain showers in over the Lower Ohio Valley beginning Wednesday afternoon. The latest model data indicates that the last of the rain should exit to our east during the predawn hours on Thursday. If the forecast holds, rainfall projections ranging from 0.6” to 1.5” will be a likelihood from Wednesday's anticipated rain.