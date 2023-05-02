Sunny and breezy Tuesday

TODAY: It's a chilly start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and wind speeds around 10-15 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine through the day that will help our afternoon highs reach the mid 60s. Winds will continue moving through the day, but nowhere near a breezy as Monday. It may be unseasonably cool, but it will still feel great outside.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will persist into your Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s. Winds may be breezy, which will may those 40s feel like the 30s.