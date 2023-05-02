 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Sunny and breezy Tuesday

  • 0
Sunny & Breezy
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a chilly start to Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and wind speeds around 10-15 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine through the day that will help our afternoon highs reach the mid 60s. Winds will continue moving through the day, but nowhere near a breezy as Monday. It may be unseasonably cool, but it will still feel great outside.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will persist into your Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s. Winds may be breezy, which will may those 40s feel like the 30s.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you