Sunny and comfortable conditions return to the Tri-State

TODAY: It's going to be an absolutely beautiful and comfy start to your Monday. This week is expected to bring fantastic conditions that will line up well with any outdoor plans. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Quiet conditions will stick around this evening and into your Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s bringing us a little taste of Fall.
REST OF THE WEEK: Conditions will be nothing short of amazing. Our skies will remain dry with temperatures staying below average for the work week. Highs will be right around the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. As we get closer to the weekend, there may be a slight shift toward hotter temperatures.