Sunny and hot Wednesday; overnight storm chances

TODAY: It's another pleasant start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. We should expect to see plentiful sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will be heating up. Highs will be right around the low 90s with elevated dew points, but nothing unbearable. Heat index values may trend more toward the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: We should stay dry this evening. As we head into the overnight hours, some showers and storms are expected to arrive. Temperatures will be right around the low to mid 70s as you're waking up.