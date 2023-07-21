Sunny and less humid Friday; beautiful weekend ahead

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to your morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. The cold front that pushed through last night is leaving the Tri-State with gorgeous weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with partly sunny skies. It's going to be a gorgeous day to enjoy the outdoors.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is going to be absolutely beautiful with comfortable conditions. I hope you are ready for fabulous conditions. The humidity will be even lower tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will continue to be beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but overall conditions should stay primarily dry and less humid. The heat and humidity will start to turn up next week.