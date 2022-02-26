 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&

Sunny and Mild Conditions Expected Sunday, Even Warmer Into Next Week

22-2-26 Afternoon Highs
Gunnar Consol
This is a relatively easy forecast folks. Not much will be happening. We will be primarily under high pressure which will keep conditions dry, quiet, and allow us to warm up each day throughout the week. The next chance of us seeing significant cloud cover and precipitation is towards next weekend.
 
TONIGHT:  24 (Mostly Cloudy)
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with quiet conditions... while it will be chilly, winds will be calm minimizing wind chill values.
 
TOMORROW: 48 (Sunny)
Skies will clear as we head through the day, and this will be the first day of many that are warmer and sunnier.
 
NEXT WEEK: 20s then 40s / 50s then 60s (Sunny)
Quiet conditions persist all week long. Nothing but sunny skies and temperatures that warm continuously throughout the week. 
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s 60s (Partly Sunny)
Next weekend is looking warm, but we begin to see some more clouds for the first time in a while. It is still far out, but next weekend could be our next chance for precipitation. 

