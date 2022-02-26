Sunny and Mild Conditions Expected Sunday, Even Warmer Into Next Week

This is a relatively easy forecast folks. Not much will be happening. We will be primarily under high pressure which will keep conditions dry, quiet, and allow us to warm up each day throughout the week. The next chance of us seeing significant cloud cover and precipitation is towards next weekend.
TONIGHT: 24 (Mostly Cloudy)
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with quiet conditions... while it will be chilly, winds will be calm minimizing wind chill values.
TOMORROW: 48 (Sunny)
Skies will clear as we head through the day, and this will be the first day of many that are warmer and sunnier.
NEXT WEEK: 20s then 40s / 50s then 60s (Sunny)
Quiet conditions persist all week long. Nothing but sunny skies and temperatures that warm continuously throughout the week.
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s / 60s (Partly Sunny)
Next weekend is looking warm, but we begin to see some more clouds for the first time in a while. It is still far out, but next weekend could be our next chance for precipitation.