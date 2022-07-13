Sunny and seasonable conditions for your Wednesday

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Wednesday morning. As the sun sticks around our temperatures will likely run in the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. This is a stretch of nice weather with tolerable humidity and sunshine. Winds will be adding a nice breeze out of the northwest.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies will stay with us tonight and into tomorrow morning. It will be cooler, but still comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will stay quite seasonable for July this week. Rain chances will be hard to come by until this weekend.