 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny and seasonable conditions for your Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunny & Seasonable Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock

 

TODAY: It's a comfortable start to our Wednesday morning. As the sun sticks around our temperatures will likely run in the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. This is a stretch of nice weather with tolerable humidity and sunshine. Winds will be adding a nice breeze out of the northwest. 

TONIGHT: Clearing skies will stay with us tonight and into tomorrow morning. It will be cooler, but still comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. 

REST OF THE WEEK: It will stay quite seasonable for July this week. Rain chances will be hard to come by until this weekend. 

 

Recommended for you