Sunny and seasonable Wednesday; late week heat

TODAY: Foggy conditions are welcoming us this morning across most of our communities. Patchy to dense fog should stick around through the middle part of the morning before burning off. Temperatures will begin warming up into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon! It will be quite seasonable for this time of year.
TONIGHT: It's going to be pretty similar overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dry skies will persist.
REST OF THE WEEK: Summer isn't over yet! It will be holding out over its last full week in season! You can expect a good amount of dry time through the extended forecast, but the big change is our temperature trend. Highs will be working toward the upper 80s through the remainder of the week. This weekend will make a run toward the 90s and hold those into next week!