Sunny and seasonal end to July

TODAY: A breath of fresh air heading into this week. It's a dry and comfortable start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. As we head into the afternoon sunny skies will persist with highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity levels will stay comfortable.
TONIGHT: It's going to be a comfortable evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s as we head into Tuesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday should bring similar conditions as today, but slightly cloudier and more humid. Highs will still be around the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Most of the rain chances will hold off until Wednesday. We aren't seeing any signs of severe weather, but some good soaking showers may be possible on and off through Friday. Highs should stay pretty consistent in the mid to upper 80s.