Sunny and seasonal start to week; rain chances returning Tuesday

TODAY: It's a comfortable and mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A good amount of sunshine will be with us this morning and into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south, which will get us into the mid 80s later today. Increasing clouds will be on tap through the afternoon ahead of a front moving through the Tri-State tonight and into your Tuesday.
TONIGHT: We will become mostly cloudy this evening and into the early morning hours of your Tuesday. You can expect rainfall to become scattered after midnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s by the time, you're waking up tomorrow morning. Rain chances will continue.