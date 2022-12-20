 Skip to main content
Sunny and seasonal Tuesday; arctic blast comes late week

  Updated
  • 0

TODAY: It's a cold start to our morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear up a bit into the afternoon allowing for highs to reach the low to mid 40s.

