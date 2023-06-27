Sunny and seasonal Tuesday; extreme heat late week

TODAY: It's a warm and comfortable start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Other than some haze lingering in our skies we should be looking out for plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Other than our temperatures cooling down overnight, our skies should remain mostly clear. Low temps should recover into the low to mid 60s Wednesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be quite similar to today as highs reach the low 90s. Other than a few pop-up showers it will remain dry and sunny. Thursday and Friday will bring a mixed bag of conditions. First, we'll be watching for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s with tropical-like humidity. The combination of the two will have our heat index values reaching the triple digits. However, these conditions will be responsible for helping fire scattered shower storm activity Thursday evening and into your Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather Thursday. We will continue to keep you updated on the heat and thunderstorm activity.