Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Sunny and seasonal Tuesday; extreme heat late week

  Updated
  • 0

Sunny & Seasonal Tuesday

TODAY: It's a warm and comfortable start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Other than some haze lingering in our skies we should be looking out for plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 80s. 

TONIGHT: Other than our temperatures cooling down overnight, our skies should remain mostly clear. Low temps should recover into the low to mid 60s Wednesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be quite similar to today as highs reach the low 90s. Other than a few pop-up showers it will remain dry and sunny. Thursday and Friday will bring a mixed bag of conditions. First, we'll be watching for temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s with tropical-like humidity. The combination of the two will have our heat index values reaching the triple digits. However, these conditions will be responsible for helping fire scattered shower storm activity Thursday evening and into your Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather Thursday. We will continue to keep you updated on the heat and thunderstorm activity.

