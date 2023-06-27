Sunny and seasonal Tuesday; haze returns

TODAY: It's a warm and comfortable start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Other than some haze lingering in our skies we should be looking out for plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Other than our temperatures cooling down overnight, our skies should remain mostly clear. Low temps should recover into the low to mid 60s Wednesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Expect a similar trend on Wednesday when we reach a high temperature of 90°. All eyes however, are on Thursday and Friday as afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to reach north of 95° while combining with high humidity throughout the Tri-State. The pairing of both the high heat and humidity will likely leave all of us with "feels like" temperatures of 105° or hotter! Worse yet, that same combination may also generate scattered showers and thunderstorms - with such extreme heat, it is possible that some of those storms could become strong to potentially severe.