Sunny and warm Tuesday; mid-week storm chances

TODAY: It's a pleasant start to our Tuesday. We started out in the 60s but are quickly warming up. We'll see plenty of sunshine and warmth coming out with highs warming up into the lower 90s. It will be a hot day, but thankfully the humidity is expected to stay tolerable.
TONIGHT: Winds will continue ushering in warmth from the south. Clear skies will persist this evening and into the overnight hours. Low temps will be back in the mid 60s heading into Wednesday morning under dry conditions.
REST OF THE WEEK: There is some uncertainty heading into the middle part of the week. Some of the models we are expecting to bring us rain and thunderstorm activity are showing a shift in those storms. Wednesday is now looking more dry, but still hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. I would still prepare for storm chances to increase late day and into the evening. Those are expected to lead us into Thursday. Even with the severe weather threat both days, I would expect a hot, humid, and damp weather pattern for the remainder of the week. Please stay with Storm Team 44 for the latest updates as we watch the active weather move closer to the Tri-State.