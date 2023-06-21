TODAY: It's a comfortable and sunny morning across the Tri-State area. We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs reaching the low 80s. We should have a gorgeous day, with a hint of humidity. Winds out of the northeast will help add some relief. Also, as winds stay coming from that direction, our rain chances will increase this afternoon. Most of the isolated chances will stay south of the Ohio River.
Sunny and warm Wednesday; afternoon isolated rain chances
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
