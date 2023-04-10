 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny and warm week ahead

  • 0
Beautiful and Sunny Monday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Other than some cool temperatures this morning, you'll have some of the nicest weather you've seen in quite some time. Today will bring highs in the low 70s with mainly sunny skies. It’ll be a great day for some outdoor activities.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you