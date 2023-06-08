Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. We will gradually warm up to seasonal heights with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Other than some light haze sticking around, it's going to be a gorgeous day with plentiful sunshine!
TONIGHT: It's going to be a pleasant evening. Dry and clear skies will persist into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Thankfully, getting some free A/C in the morning hours.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain dry and clear into the first part of the weekend. Expect sunny and warm conditions into your Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Friday. Saturday may be slightly warming with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our next round of showers and storms will return Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. I would expect this round to bring widespread rainfall, possibly up to 1" of rain in some areas.