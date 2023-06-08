 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Sunny & Pleasant Thursday

Sunny & Pleasant Thursday; Light haze sticking around

TODAY: It's a gorgeous start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. We will gradually warm up to seasonal heights with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Other than some light haze sticking around, it's going to be a gorgeous day with plentiful sunshine!

TONIGHT: It's going to be a pleasant evening. Dry and clear skies will persist into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Thankfully, getting some free A/C in the morning hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain dry and clear into the first part of the weekend. Expect sunny and warm conditions into your Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Friday. Saturday may be slightly warming with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our next round of showers and storms will return Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. I would expect this round to bring widespread rainfall, possibly up to 1" of rain in some areas.

