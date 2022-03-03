 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunny & Seasonable Thursday; Weekend Rain Chances

Sunny & Seasonable Thursday; Weekend Rain Chances
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Even with the cold front pushing through, I'm still going to expect some mild temperatures in the Tri-State. Many folks across the area will likely experience highs in the 50s and 60s, especially in our southern communities. Cooler highs will stay to the north.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will persist. Winds will stay out of the north knocking our overnight lows into the low to mid 30s by Friday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Another surge will come together on Friday. We’ll dig out of the seasonable temps and see widespread temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The weekend will include more warmth! It looks like we’ll see those highs reach the low to mid-70s. Rain returns for the weekend, but I think most of Saturday is dry and very warm. The soaking rains will show up on Sunday and into Monday.

