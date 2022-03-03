Sunny & Seasonable Thursday; Weekend Rain Chances

TODAY: Even with the cold front pushing through, I'm still going to expect some mild temperatures in the Tri-State. Many folks across the area will likely experience highs in the 50s and 60s, especially in our southern communities. Cooler highs will stay to the north.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will persist. Winds will stay out of the north knocking our overnight lows into the low to mid 30s by Friday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Another surge will come together on Friday. We’ll dig out of the seasonable temps and see widespread temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The weekend will include more warmth! It looks like we’ll see those highs reach the low to mid-70s. Rain returns for the weekend, but I think most of Saturday is dry and very warm. The soaking rains will show up on Sunday and into Monday.