TODAY: Just like every other day this week, we will stay mainly on the dry side for your Thursday. I think today may be our best day of the week. 😊 You should expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds are still going to be coming out of the north at about 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will stay on the lower side.
TONIGHT: Dry skies will persist overnight, but it will cool down quite a bit. Low temps will drop into the low to mid 60s Friday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday should be quite similar to your Thursday. After a cool start in the morning, the abundance of sunshine will warm the Tri-State up into the mid to upper 80s. I think we’ll stay clear of rainfall until Saturday. The weekend looks a little unsettled, but with plenty of dry time. Temperatures will be more seasonable Saturday with isolated showers. There may be more widespread scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will begin cooling back into the low to mid 80s.