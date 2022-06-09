TODAY: It's feeling wonderful out there and we are finally getting a break from the storm chances. After the cold front passed through the region last night, we now have comfortable and dry conditions. Sunshine should be out in full force for today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thankfully, the dew points are dropping! This means it is going to feel dry and comfortable today!
Sunny skies return with comfortable temperatures today
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
