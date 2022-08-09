Sunny start to Tuesday; tracking afternoon storms

TODAY: We're starting off with dry and warm conditions across the Tri-State, but we'll see a change in the weather pattern later in the day. It won’t be a total washout but we do expect some locally heavy downpours associated with scattered storms. Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: It's going to be a damp start with scattered storms. I believe it will dry out in the overnight hours with cooling temperatures. We'll start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning.