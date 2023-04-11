Sunny & warm across the Tri-State

It was another absolutely stunning day across the tri-state as afternoon high temperatures reached the mid to upper 70s area wide under crystal clear blue skies. The evening ahead looks just as pleasant as temperatures gradually dwindle from 72° around dinnertime to 61° by 10 o’clock. - despite a weak southerly wind flow overnight, the clear conditions will allow temperatures to fall back down into the upper 40s by early Wednesday morning; we will kick off our midweek with the morning low temperature in your 48° in Evansville.
Believe it or not, Wednesday looks as though it will be even warmer! After seeing temperatures reach the low 70s just before our lunch hour, a combination of breezy southwesterly winds and sunny skies will allow temperatures to reach all the way back up into the upper 70s and even low 80s for some of us tomorrow. The latest model date indicates we will see a high temperature of 78° along the Ohio River early Wednesday afternoon. Despite the added cloud cover on Thursday, temperatures will remain similar - in fact, it will probably be even warmer! Expect an afternoon high temperature near 79° in the River City come Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy skies!