Sunny Wednesday; winds begin calming down

TODAY: It's a chilly start to our Wednesday once again. This afternoon will feel more comfortable thanks to the sunshine and calming winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. It should be a pleasant day to be outside.
TONIGHT: It's going to stay mostly clear with cooling temperatures. As you wake up Thursday morning, we should be right around the low to mid 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday is most likely going to be the pick of the week as temperatures rise into the 70s. It will stay dry, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Rainier conditions are likely to move in Friday morning and afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s. The weekend looks warmer and drier. Some isolated rain chances will be with us, but not washout conditions.