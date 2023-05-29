Sunny work week, Possible rain chances

Today: Memorial Day looks to continue the trend of the weekend. Sunshine, warm temperatures, and light winds. We will warm up to about 81 degrees today as clouds move out of the area this morning. It will be a great day to have that cookout or gathering with friends and family.
Tomorrow: Tuesday looks to be warmer, reaching a high of 85 degrees and partly cloudy. While than sunshine will continue to grace the Tri-state area, so will those mild overnight lows. Into the evening hours we will see temperatures drop to a very comfortable 66 degrees. Making way for a very enjoyable evening.
Mid/Late week: Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week, but we will see some rain chances return Wednesday evening into Thursday. Beyond the rain, we look to return to the trend we have been seeing over the last two weeks. Warm, Sunny, and enjoyable days are in the Tri-State's future.