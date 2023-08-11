Sunshine and heat returns Friday; Severe Weather Threat over the weekend

TODAY: It's a nice start to the morning with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. There may be a few isolated storms north of I-64 late morning, but otherwise you should enjoy the first part of the day. This afternoon is going to be steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We'll keep the sunny skies and winds out of the southwest for today, which will continue pumping heat into the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: We'll start out with dry and comfortable conditions. As we head into the overnight and early morning hours our next round of showers and storms will push into the Tri-State. The main timeline threat looks to be between the hours of 2AM-9AM.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a "2" in our far western communities for Saturday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.
THIS WEEKEND: It may be an active start to the weekend, but drier skies are expected for your Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly sunny skies. We are seeing some more active weather Sunday. You will still have some dry time through the day with highs in the upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the Tri-State under a "2". The active weather is expected to impact us well into Monday.