...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Sunshine and spring-like temperatures expected Tuesday

Sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a foggy start to the morning in most of the Tri-State area. Dense to patchy fog will continue to be a problem throughout the morning. As we head into the afternoon our temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s. We may even see some 60s in some of our southern communities. Sunny skies will be likely with a gusty breeze out of the west at 10-15 mph.

