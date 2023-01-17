TODAY: It's a foggy start to the morning in most of the Tri-State area. Dense to patchy fog will continue to be a problem throughout the morning. As we head into the afternoon our temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s. We may even see some 60s in some of our southern communities. Sunny skies will be likely with a gusty breeze out of the west at 10-15 mph.
Sunshine and spring-like temperatures expected Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today