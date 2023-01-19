TODAY: It's a mild start to your morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Tri-State. We'll keep ample amounts of sunshine with us through the afternoon as highs reach the mid 50s. I believe as winds pick up out of the west, they will become stronger between 10-20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. It's going to be a gorgeous day, but winds coming in from the west will start cooling us down mid-afternoon.
Sunshine and strong winds return for you Thursday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today