Sunshine and warmth on tap for Sunday

Mother nature is a game of give and take. After a relatively warm and dry week that we're finishing off, we shall see a more unsettled pattern take hold over the Tri-State. We'll see almost daily afternoon rain chances all week-long next week. So far, we aren't tracking any severe potential just general thunderstorms popping up.
TONIGHT: 59 (Mostly Clear)
After a warm afternoon we can expect some cooler conditions expected. Temperatures across the Tri-State will drop into the lows 60s and upper 50s.
TOMORROW: 87 (Mostly Sunny)
Clear and sunny conditions will persist even into Sunday afternoon. I advise you enjoy it while the dry weather lasts as some wetter conditions will dominate most of next week.
MONDAY: 65 / 87 (Partly Sunny w/ Showers & Storms Possible in the Afternoon)
Our pattern switches from dry and sunny to a more unsettled and wet pattern. We'll see a chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon.
TUESDAY: 57 / 84 (Partly Sunny w/ Showers and Storms Possible in the Afternoon)
A carbon copy of Monday's forecast is in store for Tuesday. Warm, muggier, and shower and storm chances in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: 67 / 83 (Cloudy with Showers Likely Throughout the Day)
Unlike the first two days of the week, we shouldn't expect too much sunshine on Wednesday as showers and even more steady rain can be expected Wednesday.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 60s / 80s (Sunshine on Thursday but Showers and Storms Possible Friday)
We'll see a little relief from afternoon showers with drier weather Thursday but then the pattern continues Friday and even into Saturday with unsettled showery weather.