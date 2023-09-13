Just another day in paradise. Conditions this evening are expected to remain quite pleasant after we saw high temperatures peak near 80° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley earlier today. Expect temperatures near 73° around dinnertime before dipping to 63° by 10 o’clock - overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle right back down into the mid to low 50s for many of us during the predawn hours on Thursday; we will wake up to a morning low temperature of 53° in Evansville, but others north and west of the River City could see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s early tomorrow!
Sunshine for days
Clear conditions paired with a nice northeasterly wind flow will make for another gorgeous day throughout the Tri-State. Following a chilly start to our Thursday morning in spots, clear skies will allow temperatures to reach right back up into the mid to upper 70s by your lunch hour before topping out near the 80° mark once again Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening looks as though it will be just as nice as temperatures are expected to fall from 78° during tomorrow evening's commute to 64° by 10 o’clock before we bottom out once again in the low 50s overnight Thursday and early Friday morning.
