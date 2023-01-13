Sunshine returns for the weekend

It was a chilly day across the Tri-State as afternoon peak temperatures only reached as high as the mid to low 30s. Cloud cover and isolated snow flurries hung on for much of the afternoon, but the evening ahead looks as though it will be dryer. Overcast skies and temperatures in the mid to low 30s will continue to stick around the region as we head into the evening hours, but overnight low temperatures are expected to plunge further due to clearing conditions. By the time we’re waking up early Saturday morning, low temperatures will have fallen all the way back down into the mid to upper 20s; expect a morning low temperature near 27° in Evansville early Saturday.
Clear conditions are expected to stick around for the remainder of our Saturday as afternoon high temperatures gradually climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 41° in Evansville under crystal clear skies. After seeing temperatures near 35° around dinner time, we will fall to 31° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 29° early Sunday morning. While our Sunday ahead looks as though it will be pleasant with an afternoon high temperature near 47 under mainly sunny skies, the same cannot be said about Monday.
Martin Luther King day looks like it will be a damp one throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. Scattered rain showers are a possibility throughout that morning and afternoon as afternoon high temperatures reach back up into the mid 50s areawide - Monday’s anticipated high temperature of 56° would be 15° above the norm. The latest model data indicates that some of us could see an additional 0.3” of rainfall early next week.