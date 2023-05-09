Sunshine sticks around Wednesday

Following our damp start of the work week, pleasant weather has again settled into the Lower Ohio Valley. After seeing some lingering cloud cover this morning, this afternoon has given way to sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. After seeing temperatures reach 76° along the Ohio River, the mercury will dip from 75° around dinnertime to 65° at 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 54° early Wednesday morning under clear skies.
The clear and comfortable start to our Wednesday will linger for the entirety of our midweek as temperatures will gradually jump from 75° around our lunch hour back into the low 80s a few hours later - we will reach a high temperature of 81° in Evansville. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions will stick around for the remainder of our Wednesday as temperatures dip from the low 80s early tomorrow evening to 68° around 10PM. Be sure to make the most of the dry weather while it lasts, as our next round of rain is expected to arrive as early as Thursday afternoon.