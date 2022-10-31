 Skip to main content
Take it slow this Halloween as roads covered in wet leaves can be hazardous

With stubborn rain showers exiting the Tri-State this evening, a lot of our roadways and sidewalks have become wet and slick. This has implications for not just that evening commute home but also the safety of trick-or-treaters this evening.

Here are the road conditions across the Tri-State as of 5PM.

22-10-31 Road Conditions

You already know that wet roadways are significantly harder to slow down on than dry ones. But what you may not realize is, wet roads with wet leaves on them are almost as hard to slow down on as snow covered roads.

The figure below shows the amount of time it takes for a vehicle to stop for various road conditions. 

22-10-31 Vehicle Stopping Time

So, throughout the evening as you're shuttling the kiddos to-and-fro from neighborhood to neighborhood to go trick-or-treating, be sure to keep an eye out for surprise pedestrians and take it extra slow this evening. Especially because on this Halloween, the roads are especially damp and covered with slippery wet leaves. 

Have fun, be safe, and happy Halloween everyone! 

