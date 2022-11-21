Temperatures climb for Turkey Day

High temperatures climbed to the 50° mark for the first time in nearly a week and a half across the Tri-State; today’s high temperature of 50° represented the warmest we’ve seen since November 11th! Fortunately, more warmth is on the way for the region. That being said, temperatures will gradually dwindle from 38° around dinner time to 34° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 25° early Tuesday morning.
We will kick off our Tuesday under crystal clear skies and despite the bitterly cold start to the morning, temperatures are expected to surge even higher tomorrow. After seeing temperatures reach up towards 54° around our lunch hour, we will top out around 57° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon. Clear skies will stick around for Tuesday evening as well as temperatures gradually fall from 51° around tomorrow evening's commute home to 39° by 10 PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to only fall as low as the upper 20s and low 30s early Wednesday, setting the stage for an even warmer midweek ahead.