Temperatures climb higher Tuesday

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&