Temperatures climb higher Tuesday

While temperatures were significantly warmer across the Tri-State today, strong westerly winds left a nip in the air nonetheless. After reaching a high temperature of 64° in Evansville earlier on, temperatures will gradually dwindle from 60° around dinnertime to just 49° by 10 o’clock under clear skies. In fact, temperatures will continue to dip toward the upper 30s and low 40s overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning, prompting the National Weather Service to place a large chunk of the Tri-State under a Frost Advisory for early Tuesday morning. Expect a morning low temperature near 40° in Evansville, though the communities along and north of I-64 may see temperatures closer to the mid-30s.
The return of southwesterly winds paired with our mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday will allow the mercury to reach all the way back up into the mid 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. After seeing temperatures near 63° around our lunch hour, we are expected to climb another 12° higher by 3 o’clock or so - we'll reach an afternoon high of 75° in Evansville on Tuesday. Mostly clear to clear conditions will make for a fairly pleasant evening commute home; after seeing 73° around 5 o’clock we will slip to 70° by 7PM. Believe it or not, conditions are expected to be even warmer for Wednesday - breezy southwesterly winds with mostly sunny skies will allow the Mercury to reach back into the low 80s for mid week.