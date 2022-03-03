Temperatures Climb, Rain Returns

It was a significantly cooler day across the Tri-State as temperatures only reached into the mid to upper 50s for many of us, that's a far cry from the mid to even upper 70s many of us dealt with yesterday. That being said, today's high temperature of 58° in Evansville is still 6° above average for the norm; the evening ahead looks as though be cool, but comfortable. After seeing temperatures fall to 49° around dinnertime, the mercury will dip to 43° around 10 o'clock - a combination of a northerly wind flow and clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to dwindle all the way back down to the mid 30s; we'll hit 34° in Evansville early Friday morning.
Fortunately, Friday looks as though it will be a warmer day. Higher pressure kicking to the east of us and a passing warm front late tomorrow evening will allow southerly winds to return to the Tri-State and help drive temperatures back into the mid 60s for most of the region. We're expected to reach a high temperature of 64° in Evansville on Friday afternoon; Friday evening looks as though it will remain comfortable as well - expect temperatures near 60° during our last evening commute of the work week before seeing temperatures fall to 55° by 7 o'clock.
The warmer weather will continue to make its way back in the Tri-State for Saturday as well as temperatures are expected to climb even higher. A strong southerly wind flow gusting as high as 30 mph paired with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies will push temperatures back into the mid to low 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we'll hit a high temperature of 73° in Evansville that afternoon matching Wednesday's abnormally warm peak temperature. However, there are chances of rainfall that are expected to roll in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a cold front stalls out over the Midwest.
Scattered showers and some thunderstorms may affect the region on and off throughout the day on Sunday; temperatures will cool due to the added moisture and cloud cover - we're only expected to reach a high temperature 69° that afternoon. An additional core of low pressure and its associated cold front is also expected to roll through the region late Sunday night into early Monday morning. As of right now, model data suggests that the passing cold front may generate some heavier rainfall and even potentially stronger storms during the predawn hours on Monday - we're going to have to continue to keep a very close eye on this period. Scattered rainfall is expected to hang on for much of our Monday as temperatures plummet; after reaching highs near 70 on Sunday, we are only projected toreach a high temperature 51° on Monday before tumbling to 47° by next Tuesday.