Temperatures climb

Warm weather continues to dominate the Tri-State as temperatures crept even higher earlier this afternoon; after reaching 86° in Evansville earlier today, the mercury is expected to dive to 72° by 10 o'clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northerly winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall off into the mid to low 60s area wide by early Thursday morning. We will kick off our Thursday with the morning low temperature of 64° in Evansville.
Despite the cool and comfortable start to our Thursday, both temperatures and humidity are expected to surge throughout the Lower Ohio Valley tomorrow. Expect temperatures to reach up toward 84° by your lunch hour before peaking near 90° later in the day. Despite the heat and humidity earlier in the day however, Thursday evening still looks relatively pleasant - expect temperatures around 85° at dinner time before falling to 77° by 10 PM.