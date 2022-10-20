Temperatures continue to climb

After seeing its coldest morning in more than six months, Evansville ended up reaching an afternoon high temperature of 64° earlier this afternoon. The clear skies and southerly winds will indeed stick around overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning and only allow the mercury to dip as low as 42° early Friday.
It looks as though another sunny windy and mild day is on tap for the Tri-State tomorrow; southerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph will help propel temperatures back into the mid 70s for the first time in a week come Friday afternoon. After topping out near 74° in Evansville tomorrow, expect temperatures closer to 64° around dinner time before we fall to 58° by 10 o’clock. Again, southerly winds will help keep temperatures mild overnight as we are only expected to reach as low as 55° early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will continue to rise though the weekend ahead - we are expected to reach 78° on Saturday under mostly sunny skies before reaching our first 80° temperature on the River City in nearly 2 weeks! The combination of clear conditions and strong southerly winds will continue to stick around the Tri-State and aid in our warmup. Sunday’s anticipated high temperature of 80° would mark our warmest since October 6th when we topped out at 81°.