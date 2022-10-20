 Skip to main content
...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Temperatures continue to climb

Even warmer Friday

Temperatures creep high for the end of the work week!

 Cameron Hopman

After seeing its coldest morning in more than six months, Evansville ended up reaching an afternoon high temperature of 64° earlier this afternoon. The clear skies and southerly winds will indeed stick around overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning and only allow the mercury to dip as low as 42° early Friday.

It looks as though another sunny windy and mild day is on tap for the Tri-State tomorrow; southerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph will help propel temperatures back into the mid 70s for the first time in a week come Friday afternoon. After topping out near 74° in Evansville tomorrow, expect temperatures closer to 64° around dinner time before we fall to 58° by 10 o’clock. Again, southerly winds will help keep temperatures mild overnight as we are only expected to reach as low as 55° early Saturday morning. 
 
Temperatures will continue to rise though the weekend ahead - we are expected to reach 78° on Saturday under mostly sunny skies before reaching our first 80° temperature on the River City in nearly 2 weeks! The combination of clear conditions and strong southerly winds will continue to stick around the Tri-State and aid in our warmup. Sunday’s anticipated high temperature of 80° would mark our warmest since October 6th when we topped out at 81°. 

